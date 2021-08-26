COVID-19 caseload nears 400,000

Local authorities deliver food for local residents in Giáp Bát Ward in Hà Nội after part of this ward is locked down against COVID-19. VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's total COVID-19 caseload reached 392,938 on Thursday after the Ministry of Health reported a daily increase of 11,575 and a further 318 deaths. Only six of the new infections were imported and the rest locally transmitted. Bình Dương led the country in the number of new cases with 4,868, followed by Hồ Chí Minh City (3,934), Đồng Nai (743), Long An (449), Tiền Giang (354), Đà Nẵng (144), An Giang (131), Khánh Hòa (131), Đồng Tháp (116), Kiên Giang (112), Cần Thơ (72), Bến Tre (55), Hà Nội (50), Bình Thuận (48), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (44), Nghệ An (43), Tây Ninh (42), Thừa Thiên Huế (24), Phú Yên (24), Quảng Bình (23), Trà Vinh (20), Bình Định (15), Bình Phước (13), Vĩnh Long (12), Sơn La (10), Đắk Lắk (10), Hà Tĩnh (9), Thanh Hóa (9), Sóc Trăng (9), Gia Lai (8 ), Đắk Nông (8 ), Quảng Nam (8 ), Quảng Ngãi (7), Lạng Sơn (6), Ninh Thuận (5), Bạc Liêu (4), Quảng Trị (2), Bắc Giang… Read full this story

