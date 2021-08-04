COVID-19 affects progress of power transmission projects

Workers at a construction site of a power transmission project. — VNA/VNS Illustrative Photo Bùi Văn Kiên, deputy general director of the National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT) talked to V ietnamplus.vn about solutions to remove difficulties and promote the disbursement of public investment as well as production and business amid the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic is spreading in many parts of the country. How does this affect the progress of power transmission projects? Many provinces and cities are now under social distancing. The pandemic has greatly affected the management, administration and implementation of power projects. EVNNPT units can not work with the local government to implement the projects due to social distancing. Consulting units face difficulties in travelling, conducting field surveys, measurements and applying for forest conversion to other purposes. Localities can also hardly implement compensation for site clearance projects. Isolation regulations has also affected the purchasing, supply of materials and construction. While goods transportation services from abroad to Việt Nam are not available due to the pandemic. In addition, the price of construction materials is still increasing due to the impact of the pandemic, affecting the selection of contractors and the performance of related contracts. What has EVNNPT done to ensure the dual goals of… Read full this story

