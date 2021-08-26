ICT plays crucial role in fight against COVID-19 400,000 doses of vaccines donated by Australia reached Việt Nam, more to come Schoolgirl's paintings celebrate COVID-19 prevention Every child to have caregiver when receiving COVID-19 treatment 1.4 million more vaccine doses from order with AstraZeneca arrived in HCM City Doctors and nurses of the Việt Nam-Sweden Hospital in northern Quảng Ninh depart for the southern province of Tây Ninh where they will work at local health centres to fight COVID-19. VNA/VNS Photo The COVID-19 pandemic in Việt Nam is complicated, with most provinces having recorded positive cases. Hồ Chí Minh City, the national business hub, and its surrounding provinces, have become particular hotspots for the pandemic. During this tough time for the nation, the Government, ministries and people nationwide have united to fight this "invisible enemy". Besides implementing strict health rules to curb the pandemic within their own areas, provinces have been willing to offer help to others in need. Since the beginning of the fourth wave of the pandemic on April 27, thousands of youth volunteers, medical workers, medical students, soldiers and even monks nationwide have been willing to travel to the hotspots to help others in difficulties. Young monks from Nam Định arrive at Nội Bài… Read full this story

Country unites to fight 'invisible enemy' have 308 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 27, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.