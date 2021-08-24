Contest launched to promote young writers

Chairman of Việt Nam Writers Association Nguyễn Quang Thiều. — Photo Vnexpress.net A new literary award promoting young writers has been launched by the Việt Nam Writers’ Association. The Award for Young Writers will be among official awards held from May to September 30 for authors under 35. Thể Thao Văn Hóa (Sports & Culture) daily reporter Hiền Lương interviews the association Chairman Nguyễn Quang Thiều about the new award. What is the aim and meaning of the new award? The award aims to discover and find talent thereby making favourable conditions and helping them to find more confidence in their writing. I see young people now like writing. They write a lot on social networks sharing their work. It is a good beginning for a writing journey. We want to have a contest for the young writers showing that we pay attention to them, and we respect their very early writings. At present, they are young writers but in 10 years and many years later they will be the key people in Vietnamese literature. I’m glad to launch this contest. We will receive feedback from different people including readers, amateurs and professional writers. What are the criteria for entry? They need to be unique and distinctive. The work should mention the big issues in human… Read full this story

