Conservation programs put on hold with access denied due to spread of COVID

Bùi Văn Tuấn checks the population of primates at a park in central Việt Nam. COVID-19 has negatively impacted biodiversity conservation projects in the region over the past two years. Photo courtesy of Bùi Văn Tuấn Công Thành CENTRAL REGION — Biodiversity conservation projects and forest protection in the central highlands region, over the past two years, have been either delayed or suspended as travel and mass gathering activities are limited by COVID-19 prevention measures. Despite hosting online meetings and technical guide events, local rangers and conservationists have been unable to visit national parks and nature reserves to collect data and information from field studies among local communities in the region. Dr Hà Thăng Long, head of the Frankfurt Zoological Society in Việt Nam, who researches langurs, said a number of plans had to be put on hold and no progress reports on wildlife populations at assigned national parks and reserves had been completed. "Field surveys and forest trips for the supervision of the grey-shanked douc langurs population – one of the world’s top 25 critically endangered primates, and on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUNC) Red List – were scheduled between May and June of 2021 in Kon Tum Province, but… Read full this story

