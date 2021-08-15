Connecting farming households to e-commerce platforms will help digital economy development

Staff of Vietnam Post provide lychee packaging instructions to farmers. Connecting farming households to e-commerce platforms and bringing agricultural products online was critical to promote the digital economy of the agriculture sector. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam looks to connect five million farming households to e-commerce platforms this year, which would create breakthroughs in the development of the digital economy in the agriculture sector, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Phạm Anh Tuấn said. This was the highlight of the ministry's plan approved in late July to provide support to farmers to take their products online and promote the development of the digital economy in the agriculture and rural sector. At an online conference this week to implement the plan, Tuấn said that the plan aimed to connect farming households with e-commerce platforms to promote their products, expand markets and encourage consumption of farm produce. Tuấn asked local departments of agriculture and rural development and industry and trade to cooperate with two selected post companies Vietnam Post and Viettel Post to develop detailed plans for connecting local farmers with e-commerce platforms this month. Tuấn said that five million farming households would be connected to e-commerce platforms by the end of this year, which would create the… Read full this story

