Conference highlights Vietnam – India comprehensive strategic partnership

Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma speaks at the event (Photo: VNA) HCM City (VNA) – The Indian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City on August 13 ran a teleconference on India and its comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam, a curtain raiser for a host of events promoting the nations' mutual engagements and understanding and marking India's Independence Day . In his opening speech, Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma stated since the Vietnam – India diplomatic relations were established in 1972, the two has support each other in their pursuit of happiness for their peoples. They are now comprehensive strategic partners, with bilateral cooperation growing across politics, economy, culture, energy, defence, and people-to-people exchange, he said. The diplomat added that despite COVID-19, the ties have been fortified in the past time, particularly in trade and economy, while new joint works in water resources management, IT, and cultural heritage preservation have been promoted. He said the sides have been actively taking part in and making contribution to global issues like environmental protection and maritime security cooperation. They are willing to extend their participation at multilateral forums in the region and in the world. Vietnam plays an important role in India’s… Read full this story

