Communication campaign launched to promote ban on smoking in indoor public places

Two TV spots about no smoking in restaurants and cafes will be broadcast on VTV1, VTV2 and VTV3 channels of Vietnam Television from August 10. — Photo courtesy of the Tobacco Harm Prevention Fund HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health's Tobacco Harm Prevention Fund and the Global Public Health Organisation (Vital Strategies) launched a communication campaign to promote the enforcement of the ban on smoking in indoor public places on August 10. With the theme "Speak up to protect your health and your loved ones", the campaign will broadcast two TV spots about no smoking in restaurants and cafes on VTV1, VTV2 and VTV3 channels of the Vietnam Television from August 10. The campaign is part of the Tobacco Control Fund's 2021 communication programme with technical support from Vital Organization Strategies to promote the implementation of the Tobacco Harm Prevention Law passed by the National Assembly in 2012. Through the broadcast of two TV spots about no smoking in restaurants and cafes, the campaign expects to widely raise awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco on smokers and those around them and call on people to strictly comply with the law on places where smoking is prohibited. Director of the Medical…

