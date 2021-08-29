“Collecting a million Stars” programme launched to spread positive spirit in Việt Nam

The HCM Communist Youth Union and the Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Co-operation and its Bia Saigon jointly organised a virtual event to spread positivity. — Photo courtesy of SABECO HCM CITY — The Central Committee of the HCM Communist Youth Union (HCYU) and the Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Co-operation (SABECO) have jointly organised the “Collecting Million Stars” virtual event to spread positivity. The activity is a practical programme to honour National Day, and encourage fellow countrymen to join hands to support small food and beverage businesses in HCM City. “Collecting a Million Stars” encourages innovative ideas from all Vietnamese residents, including artists, influencers, social communities, students, and youth union members. — Photo courtesy of the firm Inspired by the five-pointed star on the Vietnamese flag, “Collecting a Million Stars” encourages innovative ideas from all Vietnamese residents, including artists, influencers, social communities, students, and youth union members. The programme provides an opportunity for participants to express their creativity through daily activities such as cooking, makeup, home decorating, drawing, painting photography or anything that represents a star, as well as inviting their friends to participate, and sharing their stars on social media with positive messages to encourage the national frontline workforce. SABECO’s representatives joined the launch. — Photo courtesy of… Read full this story

