PANO – The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO), on the occasion of the World Rabies Day, urged the Government of Viet Nam to further accelerate intersectoral collaboration in order to increase availability, accessibility, and affordability of vaccines in both animals and human; raise public awareness about the disease; and gain high-level "commitment into action" to end rabies. According to the National Program on the Control and Elimination of Rabies, National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE), as of today, a total of 57 people have died from rabies in 29 provinces in Viet Nam since the start of 2020. This is relatively higher compared with the figures this time last year and is worrisome as rabies has been reported from provinces where no cases were reported previously. Rabies is one of the oldest and most terrifying diseases. Once clinical symptoms appear, it is virtually 100% fatal. While effective vaccine is available, every year estimated 59,000 people from more than 150 countries, mainly from poor or vulnerable communities, succumb to rabies. Up to 40% of victims are children younger than 15 years. In Viet Nam, approximately 70-110 deaths are reported each… Read full this story

Collaborate and vaccinate to end rabies have 306 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at August 14, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.