Coach wants to raise level of Vietnamese basketball

Phan Thanh Cảnh hopes Vietnamese basketball can raise its level. Photo courtesy of Phan Thanh Cảnh Phan Thanh Cảnh is the only domestic coach in the Việt Nam Basketball Association (VBA) and has been head coach of the Danang Dragons for three years. Before that, he served five years as an assistant coach for Saigon Heat and the Vietnamese national team. As the only Vietnamese coach in the VBA, Cảnh is living proof that a Vietnamese can lead a team to compete at the highest levels. Thanh Nga talks to him about his career in coaching. Inner sanctum : Can you tell us a little bit about yourself and your passion for basketball? Hi, my name is Phan Thanh Cảnh and I am head coach of the Danang Dragons team. I was born in 1987 in Ninh Thuận Province. Earlier, I competed for the Ninh Thuận junior basketball team. Because my home was far away, I had to ride a bicycle to practice for about 30km to get to morning and afternoon training sessions. This also helped me become extremely physically fit. Three years later, I was called up to the Ninh Thuận senior team to participate in the National…

