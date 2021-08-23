CMC, MND launch special emulation program to fight COVID-19

Present at the launching ceremony at the MND headquarters in Hanoi were Defense Minister General Phan Van Giang and other deputy defense ministers, leaders of the General Department of Politics, the General Staff, and defense agencies and military units under the MND. The virtual event connected agencies and units in the military at 220 points nationwide. At the event, General Luong Cuong, Director of the General Department of Politics and Head of the MND's Council for Emulation and Rewards, spoke highly of troops' efforts in overcoming difficulties to both train to keep combat readiness and actively participate in COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control, minimizing pandemic-caused damages, containing the disease at several hotbeds and preventing the spread of COVID-19 into military units. Their dedication and sacrifice have beautified the images of Uncle Ho's soldiers among local people. Applauding troops, especially those on the front-line, for their COVID-19 achievements, General Cuong emphasized that this special emulation program is an immediate response to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's appeal, the Politburo's and Secretariat's directions, and the Prime Minister-launched special emulation program on COVID-19 prevention and control. Under this program, troops will continue strictly embracing and implementing the directions by the Party, State,… Read full this story
- Chinese President Xi Jinping writes to PM Modi, offers help and assistance to fight COVID-19 surge
- Blusmart To Give 50% Off On All Rides & Rentals To Medics Fighting Covid-19
- 10 things the 'pandemic doctors' revealed to Dr. Sanjay Gupta about their time fighting Covid-19
- India working on nasal spray to fight Covid-19, could boost vaccination drive: PM Modi
- What Are Antibodies? How Do They Help Us Fight COVID-19?
- Biden-Harris and global partnership to fight COVID-19
- Bắc Ninh women work together to fight COVID-19
- Cambodia appreciates Vietnam’s support in fighting COVID-19
- Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Join Hands to Help India Fight Covid-19 Crisis, Virushka to Share Deets Soon
- Doctor battled own illness to fight COVID-19
CMC, MND launch special emulation program to fight COVID-19 have 324 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at August 24, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.