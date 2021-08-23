CMC, MND launch special emulation program to fight COVID-19

Present at the launching ceremony at the MND headquarters in Hanoi were Defense Minister General Phan Van Giang and other deputy defense ministers, leaders of the General Department of Politics, the General Staff, and defense agencies and military units under the MND. The virtual event connected agencies and units in the military at 220 points nationwide. At the event, General Luong Cuong, Director of the General Department of Politics and Head of the MND's Council for Emulation and Rewards, spoke highly of troops' efforts in overcoming difficulties to both train to keep combat readiness and actively participate in COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control, minimizing pandemic-caused damages, containing the disease at several hotbeds and preventing the spread of COVID-19 into military units. Their dedication and sacrifice have beautified the images of Uncle Ho's soldiers among local people. Applauding troops, especially those on the front-line, for their COVID-19 achievements, General Cuong emphasized that this special emulation program is an immediate response to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's appeal, the Politburo's and Secretariat's directions, and the Prime Minister-launched special emulation program on COVID-19 prevention and control. Under this program, troops will continue strictly embracing and implementing the directions by the Party, State,… Read full this story

