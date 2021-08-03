City photography association launches first international photo contest

The photo essay Diện Mạo Thành Phố Trẻ (Dynamic City) by Giang Sơn Đông has won first prize at the 11th HCM City Photo Festival themed "Thành Phố Tôi Yêu" (The City I Love). Photos courtesy of the organiser HCM CITY – The HCM City Photography Association is calling on photographers from all over the world, professionals and amateurs, to compete in its first HCM City International Photo Contest (HOPA). The contest is sponsored by the Việt Nam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA), the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP), the Photographic Society of America (PSA) and Image Sans Frontière (ISF). It has four categories, including freestyle photo in colour, freestyle photo in monochrome, travel photos in colour and monochrome, and daily life photos in colour and monochrome. According to the organisers, freestyle photos feature content, genres and forms following the contestant's choices. Travel photos show nature and cultural elements of various regions all over the world, while daily life photos describe people's everyday activities. Each contestant can submit up to four entries per category, with one entry for only one category, at website www.hopaphotocontest.com by October 15. Entries must be sent in digital file in JPG format, 1920 pixels minimum in length, with a maximum file size of… Read full this story

