Circus artists long to be back on stage with new shows

Artists of Việt Nam Circus Federation practise for 'Biệt Đội Siêu Anh Hùng Giải Cứu Trái Đất' (Superhero Squad To Save The Earth) show. HÀ NỘI — The circus stage may have been closed for nearly a year now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the artists of Việt Nam Circus Federation have been practising hard for their much-anticipated return. Their latest show, Biệt Đội Siêu Anh Hùng Giải Cứu Trái Đất (Super Hero Squad To Save The Earth), is the story about the fight against the aliens by a team of superheroes trying to save the earth from coronavirus. The performance has been arranged following directions from the Ministry of Culture's Department of Performing Arts to promote quality artwork for the public after many activities were halted due to COVID-19. "The content of the show, with its imaginary characters, aims to convey the message of environmental protection," said Tống Toàn Thắng, deputy director of Việt Nam Circus Federation. "The show is integrated with most circus performance techniques and LED light-equipped costumes, creating interesting effects in the dark backdrop." Superhero Squad To Save The Earth show will give artists from the Circus Federation a chance to get back on the stage and entertain the audience.

