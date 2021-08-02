China increases activities to monopolize East Sea

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, tensions in the East Sea have increased. China’s policy in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) in 2020 remains unchanged: Promoting illegal claims, while further undermining the claims of Southeast Asian countries through on-field activities as well as domestic policy and propaganda activities. Aggression on the field In 2020, China continued to use outposts on the Hoang Sa Archipelago (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa Archipelago (Spratly Islands) of Vietnam to support naval and coast guard operations. Since the beginning of 2020, Chinese maritime law enforcement vessels have been present continuously in the East Sea. Its 5302 coast guard vessel was present at a number of island features of Spratly Islands in March. The Chinese coast guard force has become increasingly aggressive in the East Sea, threatening ships of other countries. Photo: SCMP/AP At 3 a.m. on April 2, 2020 when a Vietnamese fishing vessel was operating in the waters of Truong Sa Archipelago, it was attacked by a Chinese ship and it sank. The next day, China threatened two other Vietnamese fishing boats which came to help the sunken ship and took them to Phu Lam (Woody) Island in… Read full this story

