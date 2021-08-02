Chi Linh city after 10 days under lockdown

On February 6, after 10 days under lockdown, Vietnam’s largest Covid-19 hotspot – Chi Linh City in the northern province of Hai Duong – moved to a different state. The streets were deserted, shops were closed, flower markets were very quiet. Local people will welcome a special Lunar New Year (Tet) during the Covid-19 pandemic. There were a few people on Nguyen Trai, the city’s major street, on February 6, five days before the Lunar New Year. Almost all shops along the road were closed. However, the flower garden in the city center is still decorated splendidly. In previous years, Sao Do Square used to be home to hundreds of kiosks selling flowers, peaches and products for Tet. This year, there are only about 10 stalls. Sitting in a stall selling orchids, Truong Van Linh, 30, said, he had been here for 3 days but had not yet sold any pots of flowers. The usually busy Nguyen Trai Street was deserted Sao Do – the largest market in the city – was in a blockade. In the blockade area, the people of Chi Linh still prepare a full Tet, according to traditional customs. The family of Ms. Nguyen Thi Chi, 73,… Read full this story

