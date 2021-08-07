Caseload tops 200,000 as 7,334 new COVID-19 patients reported Saturday

A senior citizen with underlying health conditions in the central city of Đà Nẵng gets vaccinated against COVID-19 on Saturday. More than 8.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide. —VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The number of COVID-19 patients in Việt Nam has topped 200,000 after 7,334 new cases were reported on Saturday. The country’s caseload now stands at 200,715. Of the new patients, one was imported and the rest domestic infections. A drop of 987 domestic cases were registered compared to Friday. HCM City still led the country in the number new patients with 3,930, followed by Bình Dương (822), Đồng Nai (709), Long An (367), Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu (288), Khánh Hòa (167), Tiền Giang (165), Cần Thơ (141), and Tây Ninh (134). New infections were also found in Phú Yên (78), Vĩnh Long (62), Bình Thuận (61), Đồng Tháp (60), Bến Tre (49), An Giang (31), Ninh Thuận (22), Sơn La (20), Kiên Giang (17), Bình Định (17), Gia Lai (17), Quảng Bình (15), Lâm Đồng (12), Hải Dương (11), Hà Nội (10), Quảng Nam (10), Hậu Giang (9), Đắk Nông (7), Quảng Ngãi (7), Bạc Liêu (6), Hà Tĩnh (6), Cà Mau (5), Thanh Hóa (4), Thái Bình (4), Lào Cai (4),… Read full this story

