Capital city to put 5,000 old vehicles through emissions test by 2022

An old truck in Long Biên District in Hà Nội. The capital city will conduct emissions tests on old vehicles next year to improve air quality. — VNS Photo Đoàn Tùng HÀ NỘI — As many as 5,000 old vehicles will be put through emission tests by the end of next year as part of a campaign to improve air quality in the capital city. The campaign aims to raise awareness among the population of the importance of regularly checking vehicle emissions. The city is also encouraging transport businesses to adopt modern and environmentally friendly technologies. Old vehicles that didn't make the cut may not be permitted to circulate in the future. Outdated vehicles, especially those poorly maintained, produce pollutants including carbon monoxide (CO), hydrocarbon (HC) and nitric oxide (NOx) that exceed permitted levels, and severely decrease air quality in urban areas which contribute to respiratory diseases. Vehicle periodic maintenance can cut fuel consumption by up to 7 per cent and CO and HC emissions by 42 per cent and 45 per cent, respectively, according to research by the Institute of Transport Science and Technology in Hà Nội. Currently, old motorbikes are salvaged by a handful of workshops in the city's…

