A customer tries to book a quarantine hotel service on Traveloka app. Traveloka and many businesses in Việt Nam are making efforts to survive the forth wave of COVID-19 pandemic. — VNS Photo Thu Ngân HCM CITY — Businesses in Việt Nam are making all efforts to survive the fourth wave of COVID-19 which is battering the country. Giant food producer KIDO Group said in a recent press release it has adopted a number of solutions to adapt to the new situation and keep production going while also ensuring safety. A spokesperson told Việt Nam News that to ensure uninterrupted production, the company has adopted the "3 on-site" model, which involves on-site production, dining and rest, for over a month. It unfailingly complies with the provisions of the Government's circular No 16 and 5K message, he said. It is also preparing for life after the pandemic, he said. "We are ready to bring new products and segments into the market immediately after COVID-19 is controlled." It plans to introduce the Vibev brand of products made in collaboration with Vinamilk. Another plan is to introduce Chuk Chuk, a new food and beverage brand, opening 1,000 stores by 2025. The company's general director, Trần Lệ Nguyên, said the first market for Chuk Chuk would… Read full this story

Businesses dig deep to make sure they come out on other side of pandemic intact have 349 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 5, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.