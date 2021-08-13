In an interview given to the Vietnam News Agency correspondent in the U.K. on August 12, Dr. Rogers, who specializes in British geostrategic and maritime power, and Euro-Atlantic, Indo-Pacific and Polar geopolitics, pointed to the significance of the three proposals on maritime security made by the Vietnamese Prime Minister in his speech at the debate held virtually on August 9. Commenting on PM Chinh’s proposal on awareness of seas and oceans, Dr. Rogers said this is very important not only in countries surrounding the South China Sea (East Sea) but also globally. Given the significance of the sea for the system of international commerce, it is important to maintain it open and free for access by all countries, he said, stressing the necessity to support Vietnam in upholding this important right. Dr. Rogers said although most countries have signed the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS 1982), which governs the behaviors that countries can undertake at sea, some countries have ignored rules and regulations they subscribed to in the past. That is the problem for all countries, not just those around the East Sea, he said. The British expert acknowledged the importance of regional coordination… Read full this story

British geostrategist praises Vietnam's maritime security initiatives have 286 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at August 15, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.