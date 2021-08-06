British Council grants for traditional handicraft producers utilising digital technology

British Council offers grants worth 8,000 pounds (US$11,000) to craft practitioners in 18 countries to work in digital crafts. — Photo courtesy of British Council HÀ NỘI — Organisations, collectives and craftsmen from 18 countries, including Việt Nam, have the opportunity to receive financial support for the sustainable development of traditional handicrafts. The British Council (BC) is offering a total of five collaboration grants of 8,000 pounds (US$11,100) for projects that showcase radical thinking using digital technology in craft and how craft can benefit from technology in order to continue to influence economic, social and environmental sustainability. In response to restrictions on global travel due to COVID-19 and rising concerns about the sustainability of face-to-face collaborations, the Crafting Futures Digital Collaboration Grants is a way to foster important international connections and devise alternative ways of working virtually in craft. Countries eligible for this opportunity include the UK, Brazil, Mexico, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Việt Nam, Egypt, Iraq, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, Sudan, Turkey and Ukraine. Three of these grants will be awarded to collaborations that are led by individuals and two will be awarded to collaborations led by organisations. The proposals need to showcase radical thinking about working digitally in craft education and… Read full this story
- Bt30 million in grants offered to academics for collaboration
- Africa: Blockchain Technology Tipped to Boost Healthcare Delivery in Africa
- Somalia to Set Up Internet Exchange Point to Enhance Digital Services
- These five technologies could save SA mining
- West Africa: Ecowas, Afrigist Collaborate On Use of Technology to Monitor 2019 Elections
- Africa: Blockchain Technology Tipped to Revolutionise SA Sport
- These candidates hope to replace Clint Olivier in Fresno City Council District 7
- KC Council defines affordable housing rents (and it's not $2K a month)
- Cameroon: Handicraft
- How China acquires ‘the crown jewels’ of US technology
British Council grants for traditional handicraft producers utilising digital technology have 290 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 7, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.