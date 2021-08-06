British Council offers grants worth 8,000 pounds (US$11,000) to craft practitioners in 18 countries to work in digital crafts. — Photo courtesy of British Council HÀ NỘI — Organisations, collectives and craftsmen from 18 countries, including Việt Nam, have the opportunity to receive financial support for the sustainable development of traditional handicrafts. The British Council (BC) is offering a total of five collaboration grants of 8,000 pounds (US$11,100) for projects that showcase radical thinking using digital technology in craft and how craft can benefit from technology in order to continue to influence economic, social and environmental sustainability. In response to restrictions on global travel due to COVID-19 and rising concerns about the sustainability of face-to-face collaborations, the Crafting Futures Digital Collaboration Grants is a way to foster important international connections and devise alternative ways of working virtually in craft. Countries eligible for this opportunity include the UK, Brazil, Mexico, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Việt Nam, Egypt, Iraq, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, Sudan, Turkey and Ukraine. Three of these grants will be awarded to collaborations that are led by individuals and two will be awarded to collaborations led by organisations. The proposals need to showcase radical thinking about working digitally in craft education and… Read full this story

British Council grants for traditional handicraft producers utilising digital technology have 290 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 7, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.