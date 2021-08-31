Ancient clothes of Vietnamese are reproduced through both language and images in Dệt Nên Triều Đại (Weaving A Realm). (Photo courtesy of Vietnam Centre) HCM CITY— A bilingual book about Vietnamese costumes in the 15th century has been included in the library of the National Australian University. The book, Dệt Nên Triều Đại (Weaving A Realm), features the rituals and fashions of Vietnamese in the early Lê Dynasty from 1437 to 1471. Released in May 2020, it was compiled by a team of Vietnamese expatriates, called the Vietnam Centre, from all over the world led by Nguyễn Ngọc Phương Đông. Đông and his partners spent two years on research and collecting photos. They also wrote and edited the photo captions in Vietnamese and English. The bilingual book, Dệt Nên Triều Đại (Weaving A Realm), featuring Vietnamese costumes in the 15th century under the early Lê Dynasty from 1437 to 1471 is part of the in the National Australian University library collection. (Photo courtesy of Vietnam Centre) "We introduced our book, Dệt Nên Triều Đại , to library representatives at the National Australian University (NAU)," Đông, a member of Vietnam Centre's managing board, said. "We hope readers and students in Australia and worldwide will learn about Việt Nam's history and culture after reading Dệt Nên Triều Đại . " Dệt Nên Triều Đại has 224… Read full this story

Book on Vietnamese clothes included in Australian university library have 339 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 31, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.