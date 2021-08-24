Boeing opens first office in Việt Nam

Alexander Feldman, Boeing’s new president in the Southeast Asian region. — Photo courtesy of Boeing SINGAPORE — The Boeing Company has this week opened its first office in Việt Nam which is expected to support the company's growth objectives across its commercial airplanes, defence and services businesses. In its announcement released yesterday, Boeing said that the inauguration of the Hà Nội-based office, along with a new one in Jakarta, Indonesia, aimed at expanding its presence in the region. The same day, Boeing announced the appointment of Alexander Feldman as the new president of the company's Southeast Asia business. Feldman will be based in Singapore and oversee the company's strategy and operations as Boeing expands its regional presence. Previously, Feldman was president and CEO of the US-ASEAN Business Council (US-ABC) for more than 12 years and also served as its chairman in 2020-2021 helping to steer the Council through the COVID-19 pandemic. "I am proud to join Boeing, one of the world's iconic brands, and a strong and growing partner to one of the fastest-growing and most consequential markets in the world: Southeast Asia," said Feldman. "With over 380 million people under the age of 35, Southeast Asia will bolster Boeing's… Read full this story

