Bioplastic start-up begins green journey

By Hoài Nam Bioplastic beads produced by iGreen company, a start-up in HCM City. The environment-friendly material will help boost non-plastic consumption and reduce plastic waste. Photo courtesy of Đoàn Văn Tùng Having worked in biopolymer research for more than a decade, Đoàn Văn Tùng in HCM City began his adventure by founding the iGreen development company in 2020 – a start-up promoting bioplastic production as an alternative to polluting fossil-based plastic. It is one of only two bioplastic producers in Việt Nam providing completely biodegradable bags, straws, forks and plates from biostarch materials to the market as a substitute for single-use plastic, which contaminates the land and ocean. The iGreen bioplastic product partially degrades in 12 weeks and completely after six months – in which 90 per cent is turned into water, carbon dioxide and biomass for improving nutrition in soil. It was granted a European standard compost certificate by the TUV Austria bureau of inspection and certification. "Plastic pollution has been a disaster in Việt Nam over the past decades, so our start-up was built as an alternative solution for reducing plastic," Tùng said. "Our product offers a healthy choice for communities reducing the use of single-use plastic that seriously caused pollution on land and in… Read full this story
- Holiday Express Train begins multistate journey
- Not president, not yet a senator: Romney is starting a new journey
- Seattle-Green Bay game may serve as a playoff eliminator for both struggling NFC teams
- 'Green Book' Is As Disappointing As It Is Tone-Deaf On Race
- Review: ‘Ashen’ combines best elements of ‘Dark Souls’ and ‘Journey’
- Hathaway, Green sign with rival schools
- Kurtenbach: Don’t forget what’s at the heart of the Draymond Green-Kevin Durant feud
- After the Overdose: A Family’s Journey Into Grief and Despair
- Golden State Warriors return to form with Draymond Green back in the fold
- Enel Green Power Starts Operation of HillTopper, its First Wind Farm in the U.S. State of Illinois
Bioplastic start-up begins green journey have 328 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 8, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.