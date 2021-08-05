By Hoài Nam Bioplastic beads produced by iGreen company, a start-up in HCM City. The environment-friendly material will help boost non-plastic consumption and reduce plastic waste. Photo courtesy of Đoàn Văn Tùng Having worked in biopolymer research for more than a decade, Đoàn Văn Tùng in HCM City began his adventure by founding the iGreen development company in 2020 – a start-up promoting bioplastic production as an alternative to polluting fossil-based plastic. It is one of only two bioplastic producers in Việt Nam providing completely biodegradable bags, straws, forks and plates from biostarch materials to the market as a substitute for single-use plastic, which contaminates the land and ocean. The iGreen bioplastic product partially degrades in 12 weeks and completely after six months – in which 90 per cent is turned into water, carbon dioxide and biomass for improving nutrition in soil. It was granted a European standard compost certificate by the TUV Austria bureau of inspection and certification. "Plastic pollution has been a disaster in Việt Nam over the past decades, so our start-up was built as an alternative solution for reducing plastic," Tùng said. "Our product offers a healthy choice for communities reducing the use of single-use plastic that seriously caused pollution on land and in… Read full this story

Bioplastic start-up begins green journey have 328 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 8, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.