Binh Duong sees strong surge in new Covid-19 infections The Saigon Times A view of the field hospital at the Phu Nhuan High School in HCMC's Phu Nhuan District, which has been put into operation. Binh Duong Province sees a strong surge of the new Covid-19 cases this evening, August 12 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Health this evening confirmed 5,025 new Covid-19 cases, including 11 imported cases and 5,014 locally-infected cases. Of which, Binh Duong Province accounted for the biggest number, at 2,117. Of the new cases, the sources of infection of 970 cases remain unknown. Besides the cases in Binh Duong, 1,523 others were reported in HCMC, 646 in Dong Nai, 123 in Dong Thap and 104 in Can Tho. Danang, Hanoi, Tra Vinh and Khanh Hoa recorded 78, 76, 66 and 42 cases, respectively, while the rest were detected in 22 other provinces. The new cases sent today's Covid-19 caseload to 9,667, including 3,841 in HCMC, 3,028 in Binh Duong and 1,071 in Dong Nai. Vietnam has tallied 246,568 Covid-19 cases, including 242,603 cases in the current wave. Today, 3,991 patients were announced to have recovered from Covid-19, raising the country's total recoveries to… Read full this story

