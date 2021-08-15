In the past 7 months, the province’s industrial production index (IIP) increased by 7.3 percent over the same period last year, and the total retail sales of consumer goods and services 7 percent. Meanwhile, the export of goods earned more than USD 20 billion, up 43.5 percent over the same period last year, contributing to the province’s trade surplus of nearly USD 4.5 billion. According to Chairman of the Committee Vo Van Minh, if the epidemic situation is put under control in October, the local socio-economic situation will see a recovery in the last months of the year. The province is accelerating its vaccination drive to meet the target of 95 percent of the population inoculated so as to help restore production and business. Meanwhile, the industrial production indexes are forecast to recover quickly in the fourth quarter if the pandemic eases, and exports will maintain an increase of over 26 percent. Local authorities forecast that other indicators will also recover, contributing to maintaining the dual goals. Chairman Minh also said that in the remaining months of 2021, many challenges and difficulties are still there. That is why the province requires authorities of all levels, sectors and localities to further… Read full this story

Binh Duong province earns USD 4.5 billion trade surplus despite COVID-19 have 246 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at August 16, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.