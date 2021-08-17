Bình Dương ensures safe COVID-19-related waste treatment

HCM City to conduct COVID-19 testing over 30 days Emergency taxi teams support COVID-19 patients in HCM City Poland to offer Việt Nam more than 3.5 million doses of vaccine More than 9,600 new cases and 331 COVID-related deaths on Tuesday PM to provide financial support for COVIVAC vaccine trials About 80 tonnes of COVID-19 related waste are treated in this plant a day. VNA/VNS Photo BÌNH DƯƠNG — As the healthcare professionals are racing to save lives in Bình Dương, environmental workers are also on the front line to make sure COVID-19 related waste from hospitals, quarantine facilities and locked down areas is properly collected and treated to prevent risks of disease transmission in the community. Staff in the province are working around the clock collecting and classifying tonnes of medical waste and hazardous materials. The average amount of COVID-19 related waste in Bình Dương is about 40 tonnes a day, with about 18-20 tonnes from quarantine and COVID-19 treatment facilities and the rest from locked down areas, according to Bình Dương's Environment Protection Department. There are 21 COVID-19 treatment facilities including five field hospitals, 143 quarantine centres, and 1,601 locked down areas. Following the outbreaks of COVID-19 in the province, the amount… Read full this story

