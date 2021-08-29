Better utilization of EVFTA to help Vietnam firms overcome Covid-19

Preferential treatments from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) have been best utilized by Vietnamese enterprises among trade deals of which the country is a party. The EVFTA, seen as a highway for Vietnamese goods to penetrate the world's largest market, would help local firms navigate through the Covid-19 crisis if they can grasp opportunities from the deal. EVFTA behind improvements in Vietnam-EU trade relations Experts stressed the view at a conference discussing the EVFTA one year since its effective date (August 1, 2020-August 1, 2021) jointly held by the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI). Electronics production for exports at Channel Well Technology Vietnam in Quang Minh Industrial Pảk, Me Linh District, Hanoi. Photo: Pham Hung "Nearly 400 days since the deal became effective, it has made a significant contribution to economic development for two sides, evidenced by the improvements in bilateral trade relations," VCCI Chairman Vu Tien Loc said. According to Loc, while EU's imports from countries around the world plunged by 20% during the last five months of 2020, the bloc saw a 3.8% increase in its import growth from Vietnam. "Such trend continued to the first… Read full this story

