Fishing boats in Bến Tre Province. The province is investing more in fishing ports and storm shelters to meet the demand of its rapidly growing fishing industry. – VNA/VNS Photo Trần Thị Thu Hiền BẾN TRE – The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Bến Tre is building new fishing ports and storm shelters and upgrading others to ease the overload on existing ones. A new port and a storm shelter are coming up in Ba Tri District on an area of 20ha and 23ha. They will cost VNĐ253 billion (US$11 million), of which VNĐ190 billion will come from the Government. It is drafting plans to expand Bình Đại Fishing Port in Bình Đại District by 3.3ha by adding a pier, a warehouse for classifying seafood and a wastewater treatment facility. The work will cost nearly VNĐ114 billion ($5 million), with the Government providing VNĐ112 billion. According to Nguyễn Văn Buội, deputy director of the province Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the fisheries sector is growing quickly, with the number of high-capacity fishing boats rising rapidly making existing fishing ports and storm shelters insufficient. The province is also developing logistics services at fishing ports to improve quality. The province… Read full this story

Bến Tre invests in more fishing ports, storm shelters have 259 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 21, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.