Inside a production line of Habeco in Hà Nội. VNA/VNS photo HÀ NỘI — The COVID-19 outbreak during the second quarter has hit some beer producers, especially large ones in the market. In its second-quarter business results, Hanoi Liquor And Beverage JSC (Halico, HNR) said that its net revenue continued to drop 37 per cent year-on-year to more than VNĐ17.2 billion (US$756,574), resulting in a loss of VNĐ12.35 billion in profit after tax, nearly double the loss of VNĐ6.5 billion in the same period last year. In the first quarter, the company posted a rise of 34 per cent in revenue to nearly VNĐ36 billion, with a loss of just VNĐ1 billion. As of June 30, Halico lost VNĐ13.3 billion, raising the total accumulated undistributed loss to VNĐ458 billion. Restrictions on gatherings and parties during each outbreak to contain COVID-19, along with regulations on deterring drink driving, caused a strong fall in alcohol demand. Meanwhile, Sabeco (SAB) reported consolidated revenue in the second quarter of VNĐ7.27 trillion, similar to the same period last year. It still recorded a profit after tax of VNĐ1.2 trillion, but as expenses increased sharply during the period, the indicator dropped 12 per cent. In the first six… Read full this story

Beer companies report mixed performance in Q2 have 325 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 13, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.