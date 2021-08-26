By Thúy Hằng During a widespread and intense lockdown, many people feel their days are longer and they do not have enough to do, but baker Nguyễn Thị Thùy Dương is buried in work. The 26-year-old is making use of all her extra time at home to try experimental baking methods to perfect her pastries and cakes. Nguyễn Thị Thùy Dương is a well-known figure in the Việt Nam's baking community. Three years ago she quit her job as a bank teller to devote herself to baking. Photos courtesy of Dê Xinh Cake A well-known figure in the Việt Nam baking community, Dương had been flying back and forth between HCM City, where she currently lives, and Hà Nội to give regular baking classes. However, since the end of June, she has been stuck in the capital due to the strict lockdown. But she does not let being trapped in her rental apartment affect her work, which is her great passion. "Unlike many others, I do not feel bored at all when I can't go out. Lockdown, for me, means I have an abundance of time for creating new designs," Dương told Việt Nam News . As the Mid-Autumn Festival is… Read full this story

Baker recreates paintings on cakes to beat lockdown boredom have 370 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 29, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.