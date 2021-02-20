Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Tra Vinh extend social distancing The Saigon Times The competent forces check vehicles entering Vung Tau City of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province. The province and Tra Vinh Province have decided to extend social distancing – PHOTO: LDO HCMC – The Ba Ria-Vung Tau government has decided to extend social distancing under the prime minister's Directive 16 until August 25, except for Con Dao District, which will practice social distancing in line with Directive 15, while Tra Vinh was the first locality in the Mekong Delta to extend social distancing until August 30. The Ba Ria-Vung Tau Party Committee announced the decision at a meeting on August 13 to discuss the province's fight against the pandemic, the local media reported. In the current coronavirus outbreak, which began on April 27, the province has recorded nearly 2,500 Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths. Only Con Dao District, which is nearly 200 kilometers from the mainland, has yet to detect Covid-19 cases. The province has imposed social distancing for 28 days and while the number of new cases per day has shown signs of declining, the number has also surged on some days. Ba Ria-Vung Tau has been deploying an anti-pandemic… Read full this story

