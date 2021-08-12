Athletes brave soldiers in coronavirus fight

Taekwondo martial artist Châu Tuyết Vân works as a medical assistant in Gò Vấp District, HCM City. The world champion hopes her help will be useful amid the pandemic. Photo courtesy of Châu Tuyết Vân Thanh Hà It is 4am. Millions of people are sleeping in HCM City. But on one side of the city, coaches and athletes of HCM City’s Sport Training Centre are perspiring from hard work, with their T-shirts covered in dust. They are busy with activities such as preparing vegetables and fruit to support people in need in quarantine. Coaches and athletes of HCM City’s Sport Training Centre unpack and then deliver vegetables and fruits to people in need around the city. Photo courtesy of Đoàn Công Tuấn HCM City has been a national hotspot of the coronavirus for weeks. Currently thousands of positive cases are announced every day, and the city has been under lockdown since July 9. “Dozens of tonnes of vegetables are coming here from cities and provinces. They are a gift of sponsors to us during these difficult days,” said Đoàn Công Tuấn, coach for the tug of war. He is certainly in a war at the moment. “We are here to help receive the food, divide them into portions and deliver to privileged and… Read full this story

