Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot. — Photo from the Việt Nam Government Portal HÀ NỘI — The CEO of AstraZeneca, Pascal Soriot, has pledged to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to Việt Nam on time and increase vaccine supplies to the country this month. During a phone talks with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Thursday, Soriot said AstraZeneca will also do its best to meet Việt Nam's requests. PM Chính spoke highly of AstraZeneca's role and its contributions in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic globally and in Việt Nam, adding that AstraZeneca vaccines, one of the most commonly used in the world, make an important contribution to driving back the pandemic. The Vietnamese Government leader suggested that the CEO accelerate vaccine delivery along with the completion of a 31 million dose contract to provide the country with more vaccines in September and later this year. The PM proposed AstraZeneca discuss with other countries the possibility of borrowing or repurchasing the vaccines they do not need at present, while stepping up the implementation of deals for vaccines for children, and those at high risk with underlying health conditions. The Vietnamese Government encourages and creates favourable conditions for… Read full this story

AstraZeneca CEO pledges to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to Việt Nam on schedule have 325 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 19, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.