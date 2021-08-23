ASEAN united to cope with COVID-19: top legislator

National Assembly (NA) chairman Vương Đình Huệ speaks at the 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Despite the effects of the ongoing pandemic and complex, unpredictable shifts in the regional and international geo-political landscape, the ASEAN community has maintained solidarity and upheld its reserve, said Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vương Đình Huệ on Monday. He was addressing the 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-42) which is being virtually held in Brunei. In the past year, the world and the ASEAN region have faced tremendous difficulties and challenges posed by the pandemic, causing casualties and disruptions in the regional supply chain. This has significantly impacted economic growth and exacerbated social inequality, including digital inequality and social welfare, he said. More than ever, the pandemic has underscored the urgency of state governance, and adjustments of policies and development goals. It has also emphasised the demand for digitalisation and a digital economy to respond to the pandemic and sustain socio-economic development, he added. "Our Community has timely exerted collective efforts in response to the pandemic since its outbreak. As we weather tempestuous challenges, the close bonds and mutual sharing among ASEAN members and their peoples are further bolstered," he… Read full this story

