ASEAN parliaments sign joint communiqué as AIPA-42 wraps up

Chairman of Vietnamese National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ attends the second plenary session of AIPA-42 on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn HÀ NỘI — The 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) wrapped up on Wednesday with the signing of a joint communique facilitating regional digital inclusion. Chairman of Vietnamese National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ was one of the representatives to sign the communique. According to the joint communique, AIPA-42's theme of "Forging parliamentary co-operation in digital inclusion towards ASEAN Community 2025" covers, fosters and facilitates digital inclusion to further develop parliamentary co-operation in the context of the pandemic. The theme also emphasises the role of parliamentarians in supporting the ASEAN 2025 vision towards to a politically-cohesive, economically-connected and social responsibility sharing community. The resolutions adopted at AIPA-42 will create new ways forward for AIPA and ASEAN to work together to respond to regional and global challenges. The joint communiqué also re-emphasises AIPA-42's main activities as well as the contributions of the delegations. The Vietnamese delegation has consistently expressed its views on the necessity of promoting digital transformation, removing barriers through an appropriate legal framework and building a digital economy and a digital society.

