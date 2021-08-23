ASEAN moves to become inclusive, resilient despite COVID-19

“A key demonstration of ASEAN's commitment to build back better is the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement last year. An open international trade is central to our effort towards sustainable economic growth and once ratified, RCEP will be the largest regional trade agreement in the world,” he noted. The ASEAN leader urged AIPA Member Parliaments to complete their respective ratification process of the deal at the earliest possible time. He said the theme of this year's General Assembly, 'Forging Parliamentary Cooperation in Digital Inclusion towards ASEAN Community 2025,' is highly relevant amid the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The pace of digital technology adoption and the prevalence of digital solutions in the region have picked up during the pandemic. This positive trend is expected to carry on into the ‘new normal', he stated. According to the Secretary-General, ASEAN is currently developing the Bandar Seri Begawan Road-map on Digital Transformation and Recovery to leverage on the ongoing digital transformation happening in the region. Among others, this would be achieved through strengthening capacities and coordination mechanism on digital transformation, cross-border payment interoperability, and greater intellectual property protection. “Our digital integration agenda will also be further cemented through the Consolidated Strategy… Read full this story

