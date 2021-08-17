The Vietnamese mission was headed by Major General, Assoc. Prof., Dr. Vu Cuong Quyet, Director of the Institute of Defense Strategy. Under the theme "Fostering ASEAN Defense Cooperation in Medical Security," the online seminar will take place from August 17 to 19 under the chair of the Strategic Research Institute under the Royal Thai Armed Forces. During the event, delegates discuss security and defense challenges posed by medical security issues, especially the severe impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious diseases. They will also put forward measures to strengthen defense cooperation in military medicine service among ASEAN member countries in order to better respond to public health emergencies and other emerging challenges caused by diseases in the future. Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Head of the Vietnamese delegation Vu Cuong Quyet highly appreciated the efforts of Thailand's Strategic Research Institute in hosting the webinar. He strongly believed that with mutual understanding, delegates will frankly discuss and figure out measures to contribute to strengthening defense cooperation among ASEAN members in medical security, especially in containing the COVID-19 pandemic. Translated by Tran Hoai

ASEAN members to foster defense cooperation in medical security have 274 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at August 18, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.