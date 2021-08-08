ASEAN member countries unite to overcome challenges, develop steadily

ASEAN was established on August 8, 1967 in Bangkok, Thailand, with the signing of the ASEAN Declaration (Bangkok Declaration) by foreign ministers of its founding countries members, namely Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. Brunei joined the association in 1984. Vietnam became the 7th member of the grouping on July, 28, 1995. Laos and Myanmar were admitted to ASEAN on July 23, 1997. Cambodia became the 10th member of ASEAN on April 30, 1999, fulfilling the dream of ASEAN that includes 10 Southeast Asian nations. After more than half a century of establishment and development, ASEAN has always steadily developed with outstanding achievements, bringing over 650 million people in the region a peaceful and stable environment for development, and building a expanded cooperation for regional and outside countries. So far, ASEAN has become a comprehensive regional cooperation organization, operating on the legal basis of the ASEAN Charter. Its cooperation activities have covered a wide range of areas such as politics, economy, and society in the region. ASEAN member nations have step by step overcome barriers of history and differences, joining hands in promoting intra-grouping cooperation and connectivity, towards realizing common goals of peace, stability, cooperation and development in the… Read full this story

