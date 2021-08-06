ASEAN-EU consider future free trade agreement during talks

Vietnamese foreign minister Bùi Thanh Sơn speaks at the ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting held online on Friday. —VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — ASEAN and European Union (EU) member countries agreed to ensure a peaceful, secure and stable environment in the region, creating favourable conditions for countries to focus efforts on coping with the COVID-19 pandemic at the ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting held online yesterday. During the talks, the representatives from ASEAN and the EU agreed to consider the possibility of an ASEAN-EU Free Trade Agreement in the future. Vietnamese foreign minister Bùi Thanh Sơn attended the meeting which was held within the framework of the ongoing 54th ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting. Participants also emphasised the importance of peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea). The two sides also shared expectations for an effective and substantial Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) in accordance with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). Participating countries applauded ASEAN and EU efforts to develop their relations to a Strategic Partnership, affirming a strong commitment to promoting cooperation on the basis of shared values, common principles and interests…. Read full this story

