ASEAN-Australia Foreign Ministers Meeting held virtually on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên HÀ NỘI — The ASEAN – Australia Post Ministerial Conference was held on Wednesday. In attendance was Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne along with her counterparts from all 10 Southeast Asian countries, with COVID-19 cooperation and regional issues topping the agenda. Payne stressed Australia has always cherished its ties with ASEAN and that ASEAN-led dialogues and cooperation mechanisms are effective. The Australian diplomat announced that the country is delivering vital COVID-19 support through supplying vaccines as well as an AU$300 million commitment under the country's Vaccine Access and Health Security Initiative, which includes an AU$21 million contribution to the ASEAN Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases. Australia is also providing AU$100 million through the Quad Vaccine Partnership, according to Payne. On behalf of ASEAN, as the current relationship coordinator, Malaysian foreign minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said ASEAN values the positive progress in the ASEAN-Australia partnership and that Australia continues to be one of ASEAN’s most important economic partners with total trade reaching upwards of AU$100 billion. ASEAN countries expressed their wish to cooperate with Australia in promoting research, development, production and supply of… Read full this story

ASEAN, Australian foreign ministers meet with pandemic and South China Sea in mind have 332 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 4, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.