Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn and Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Motegi Toshimits shake hands online. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn yesterday affirmed that the partnership between ASEAN and Japan over the past five decades had been a ‘heart-to-heart’ relationship and had grown stronger even in the most difficult times. Sơn, who holds the role of coordinating ASEAN – Japan relations, made the statement while co-chairing the online conference of ASEAN-Japan Foreign Ministers as part of the ongoing 54th ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting with the Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi. Sơn said that during the past three years, the two sides had cooperated well on potential opportunities and overcome many challenges, especially in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. They had continued to expand and deepen cooperation with many important outcomes. The Japanese Foreign Minister affirmed that Japan attached importance to the Japan-ASEAN strategic partnership and that Japan wished to coordinate with ASEAN to effectively implement the Joint Statement of the 23rd ASEAN-Japan Summit. Minister Motegi affirmed that as a friend of ASEAN, Japan would continue to support ASEAN countries to improve their preventive medical capacity, provide medical supplies, medicines, vaccines and… Read full this story

ASEAN and Japan developed "heart to heart" relations over the past years: ministers have 315 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 3, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.