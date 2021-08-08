HÀ NỘI – Hà Nội-based singer Hà Lê, winner of the Impressive Artist Awards at the Việt Nam Television's VTV Awards 2020, has been nominated for the same title this year. The 37-year-old rapper, who shot to fame thanks to his project "Trịnh Contemporary", is one of 11 nominees for the awards, which is scheduled to be held in the capital on September 5. Đen Vâu in his hit music video Trốn Tìm (Hide and Seek). Photo courtesy of the artist Also nominated is Đen Vâu, one of the most successful rappers in Việt Nam. Last December, his song Đi Về Nhà (Home Going) with simple yet emotional lyrics was a huge hit, popular with people who lived far away from home and yearned to return. In May, his music video Trốn Tìm (Hide and Seek) was ranked No 1 trending on Youtube in Việt Nam 26 hours after its release. It earned more than 28 million views when it was released on the singer's birthday on May 13. The song has meaningful lyrics about love and life, combined with nostalgic melody. The list also includes People's Artist Tự Long, Meritorious Artist Xuân Bắc, both are well-known among TV's audience for their roles in… Read full this story

Artists in race for VTV Awards 2021 have 280 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 9, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.