Artist takes model approach to history

By Bảo Hoa While it is always good for the younger generation to know about their country's past, getting them hooked on history is invariably a challenge. History classes are rarely what students look forward to, and visiting museums to see historical artefacts hardly gets their blood running either. As an antidote to this, a self-taught artist in Thái Bình Province is sharing Việt Nam's history in a way that appeals to everybody, including teenagers and young adults. Going by the pseudonym Michael Angle, the Vietnamese graphic designer makes ball-jointed dolls and toy figures that resemble historical characters from different periods of history. Inspiration for the project came as he was doing restoration work on an ancient figure. "The idea came to me when I was restoring some paintings and statues of General Phạm Tu, which are now being showcased at a local family's ancestor worship house in the south," Angle told society and culture website Urbanist Hanoi. "The historical materials and stories I read inspired me to start a project named SSEN DOLL, and I think of it as the start of a passionate journey to bring historical, mythical characters to history lovers through figures, cards and souvenirs such… Read full this story

