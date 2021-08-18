Bảo Hoa While social distancing is crucial to prevent the spread of COVID-19, having to stay at home most of the time is not a comfortable experience. To make use of her time in isolation, an artist in HCM City is making and selling her work to help people in need. Sofia Holt from Sweden is auctioning her work online to raise funds for charity. The idea came to her as she was stuck at home in a small, blocked off area of the city. "A lot of my friends that have food businesses, they started to cook meals and to give out to the workers on the frontline who support with COVID and also to give to families that don't have food," she told Việt Nam News . "And I was thinking, 'OK, so I'm locked in here in quarantine, I can't do much. I'm a designer and an artist – so what can I do?" In her apartment she had a lot belongings and everyday home items, so Sofia decided she would paint them and sell them to raise funds. UP FOR AUCTION: Scandinavian artist Sofia Holt paints everyday items in her home and sells them in an online auction to raise funds… Read full this story

Artist paints everyday items to raise funds for people in need have 322 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 19, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.