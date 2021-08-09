Art programmes planned to boost people’s spirits amid pandemic

Plays by artists from Việt Nam Chèo Theatre will be featured on both television channels and digital platforms. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Khánh HÀ NỘI The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism plans to hold art programmes that aim to encourage people to surmount the COVID-19 pandemic. The shows will be broadcast on both television channels and digital platforms. The plan is hoped to boost people's spirits amid the COVID-19 pandemic, develop the traditional cultural values of Việt Nam, and call for artists' creativity, devotion and passion in making new works that encourage the fight against the pandemic and send messages of patriotism. The organisation of the programmes will strictly comply with regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control. The Ministry also called on the Việt Nam Television, the VOV Television channel, Nhân Dân (People) Television, and the Hải Phòng Radio and Television Station to support the broadcasting of the arts programmes. Specifically, Việt Nam Television will broadcast the programme Sắc Màu Thổ Cẩm (Brocade Colours) of the Việt Bắc Folk Music and Dance Theatre; Những Người Khốn Khổ – Những Điều Muốn Nói (The Miserables – Things to Say), Hồ Thiên Nga – Sau Cánh Màn Nhung (Swan Lake – Behind the Velvet Curtain) of the Việt… Read full this story

