Army Games 2021: Vietnamese Naval Contingent draws lots for “Sea Cup” event

At the Army Games 2021, teams participating in the "Sea Cup" event will compete in Vladivostok city of Russia and the Caspian Sea in Iran. Particularly, the Vietnamese contingent will compete with the rivals from China and Russia in Vladivostok. According to the results of the lot drawing, the orders of the teams' performances at the "AK-176MA naval rapid-fire gun at sea targets" and "14.5mm marine pedestal machine gun" contents are Russia, Vietnam, and China. As for the content of "Maritime Training," the order is China, Vietnam, and Russia. The Vietnamese contingent is the second and the first team to compete in the "Controlling Water Intake at the Shoreline Training Facility" and the "Use of Life-Saving Appliances" exercises, respectively. The Russian team will use the missile defense ship called Sovershenny numbered 333 to compete while the Vietnamese use Frigate 016-Quang Trung (Brigade 162, Naval Region 4), and the Chinese use a ship coded 649. As planned, the opening ceremony of the "Sea Cup" contest will start on August 22. All exercises of the contest will begin from August 23 to 27. On August 29, the organizing panel will hold the awarding and closing ceremonies in Vladivostok city.

