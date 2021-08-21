Army Games 2021: Lot-drawing ceremony for “Army of Culture” contest held

According to the organizers' regulations, the lot-drawing ceremony on August 20 is to select teams for the competition on August 22. Among 19 art troupes performing at the Army Games 2021, only 13 teams participating in the "Army of Culture" contest. One day prior to each competition, the organizers will conduct a lot-drawing for the teams. Accordingly, the Vietnamese military art troupe is the tenth and the fifth team to compete in the "Instrumental Genre" and the "Vocal Skills" stages, respectively. On August 20, the art troupe continued installing equipment and arranging exhibits of its booth following the theme "Vietnam People's Army – Traditions, integration, and development" inside the Friendship House of Alabino Training Ground. Translated by Trung Thanh

