An Outlook for Turkey – ASEAN Relations

H.E., Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlum, the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Turkey. On the occasion of the Third Turkey-ASEAN Trilateral Meeting to be held on August 9, 2021, Việt Nam News introduces an article by H.E., Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlum, the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Turkey. Asia, the cradle of some of the oldest civilisations, has again been gaining a pivotal role on the world scene. As home to the youngest populations and the most dynamic economies in the world, center of gravity of global economy has shifted towards Asia. We have a long history of relations and deep-rooted ties with Asian countries. We are proud of our Asian roots and our role to serve as a gateway to two major continents, Asia and Europe. Today, we aim to re-energise our cooperation with Asia through our Asia Anew Initiative launched in 2019. ASEAN has a central place in our foreign policy towards Asia. We established sectoral dialogue partnership with ASEAN in 2017. This helps us to further our cooperation on a wide range of issues from tourism to trade. Third Turkey-ASEAN Trilateral Meeting on August 9th, 2021 will be a major opportunity to take up our concrete ideas and proposals with respect to all these areas of cooperation….

