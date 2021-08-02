The health ministry organised an online meeting on COVID-19 treatment on Monday, bringing together health authorities from across the country. — Photo suckhoedoisong.vn HÀ NỘI — Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic requires fast, drastic and long-term measures, however, many localities are unprepared for the worst, Minister of Health Nguyễn Thanh Long said yesterday. Chairing an online national meeting on COVID-19 treatment, Long said that it was difficult for Việt Nam to curb the national daily infection numbers as the pandemic continued to hit major cities and provinces hard. He said that at this time, localities must work harder to avoid panic and unpreparedness when outbreaks become more severe. Long said he appreciated the efforts and initiatives that localities had made in COVID-19 prevention and control. However, he said that he saw a number of localities that were failing to prepare for the spread of the virus properly. "Many localities have developed plans that don't take into account all possibilities despite the health ministry warning many times about the speed at which the Delta variant can spread and the difficulties in controlling it," Long said. He added that localities did not take advantage of their available resources and fully engage with the 'Four… Read full this story

Amid soaring cases of COVID-19 many localities are unprepared for the worst: Long have 283 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 3, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.